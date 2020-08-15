1/
Joan (Hefferan) Burrafato
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Joan ( Hefferan) Burrafato

wayne - age 89, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Chilton Medical Center, Pequannock Twsp. Mrs. Burrafato was born in Paterson, the daughter of the late John P. and Helen (Saunders) Hefferan, Sr. and she lived in Wayne since 1961. Joan was employed by First National Bank, Paterson as a secretary for many years before retiring. She was a Founding member of Our Lady of Consolation R.C. Church, a member of the OLC Seniors and the Wayne Seniors

She is survived by her Loving children : Claire and her husband Mike Rehberger, John,Jr. and his wife Beth Ann and Michael and his wife Kimberley, her cherished grandchildren : John, III and his wife Amanda, Diana,Christian,Brian,Marissa, Bella and Brianna and her brother-in-law, Angelo and his wife Flora Burrafato. She was predeceased by her husband, John in 2008.

Visiting hours will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5-8pm at Moore's Home for Funerals, 1591 Alps Road, Wayne.

The funeral Mass will be Wednesday at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Consolation R.C. Church, 1799 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 111 Littleton Rd, ste 221, Parsippany, NJ 07054, www.cff.org






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Moore's Home for Funerals
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Consolation R.C. Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moore's Home for Funerals
1591 Alps Road
Wayne, NJ 07470-3641
(973) 694-0072
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Moore's Home for Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved