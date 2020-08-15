Joan ( Hefferan) Burrafato
wayne - age 89, died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Chilton Medical Center, Pequannock Twsp. Mrs. Burrafato was born in Paterson, the daughter of the late John P. and Helen (Saunders) Hefferan, Sr. and she lived in Wayne since 1961. Joan was employed by First National Bank, Paterson as a secretary for many years before retiring. She was a Founding member of Our Lady of Consolation R.C. Church, a member of the OLC Seniors and the Wayne Seniors
She is survived by her Loving children : Claire and her husband Mike Rehberger, John,Jr. and his wife Beth Ann and Michael and his wife Kimberley, her cherished grandchildren : John, III and his wife Amanda, Diana,Christian,Brian,Marissa, Bella and Brianna and her brother-in-law, Angelo and his wife Flora Burrafato. She was predeceased by her husband, John in 2008.
Visiting hours will be Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 5-8pm at Moore's Home for Funerals, 1591 Alps Road, Wayne.
The funeral Mass will be Wednesday at 10:00 am at Our Lady of Consolation R.C. Church, 1799 Hamburg Tpke, Wayne.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org
or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 111 Littleton Rd, ste 221, Parsippany, NJ 07054, www.cff.org