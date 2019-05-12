|
Joan C. Baelis
Old Tappan - Joan C. Baelis, 85, of Old Tappan, NJ, passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019. She was born in Brooklyn, NY to John and Sarah May. Beloved wife of Edward M. Baelis. Devoted mother of Linda Ryan and her husband Don, Dennis Baelis and his wife Sandy, David Baelis and his wife Sue, Sharon Dail and her husband Bal, Keith Baelis and his wife Jen. Loving grandmother of Patrick, Sarah, Sean, Daniel, Kaitlyn, Emily, Keira, Isabella, Quinn, Julianna, Mia and Tyler. She is predeceased by her sister and brother-in-law, Lila and Hank Christy. Joan is also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will receive their relatives and friends at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Road, Westwood, NJ on Monday, May 13 from 2-4 and 7-9PM. The Funeral Mass celebrating Joan's life and faith will be held at St. Pius X R.C. Church, Old Tappan, NJ on Tuesday, May 14 at 11AM. Entombment will follow at Garden of Memories, Twp. of Washington, NJ. Becker-funeralhome.com