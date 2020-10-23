Joan C. Francisco
Harrington Park - Joan C. Francisco (nee Guzzetta), 87, of Vero Beach, FL, formerly of Harrington Park, Tenafly and Spring Lake passed away on October 5, 2020. Loving wife of Robert A. Francisco. Beloved mother of Lana Santos and husband John of Vero Beach, Robert A. Francisco, Jr. and wife Cindy of Vero Beach, Phillip Corvelli of Harrington Park, and George Corvelli and his late wife Barbara of Maywood. Proud grandmother of Johnny, Sabrina, Robbie and Nicholas. Dear sister of the late Joseph, Anthony and Lucille.
Joan was a graduate of the Hackensack School of Business in 1949. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and cherished her grandchildren. She enjoyed summers spent at Spring Lake and long rides and dinners in the Catskill Mountains. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Oct. 31 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Pizzi Funeral Home, 120 Paris Ave, Northvale, NJ (201-767-3050). A Funeral Service will be Sunday, Nov. 1 at 10 AM at the funeral home with entombment to follow at Garden of Memories, Washington Township, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory may be made to the Padre Pio Foundation of America, www.padrepio.com
