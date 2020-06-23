Joan C. Waltman



Lyndhurst - Joan C. Waltman, 89, of Lyndhurst NJ died peacefully on May 31, 2020 at Freedom Village Assisted Living in Chester County, PA.



Joan is survived by a brother, and nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear longtime friends.



Joan was a kind and loving woman who always practiced her deep Catholic faith. She was a great lady with her hat, gloves, and always close at hand famous pocketbook!!



Joan worked for Equitable Life Insurance Company for 35 years in various management positions in marketing in the tax deferred arena.



After her retirement, she became involved in many volunteer activities, these included the Lyndhurst library and teaching English as a second language. She held positions at the Lyndhurst Historical Society and was very involved with activities centered around Lyndhurst's "Little Red School House" on the corner of Fern Ave. & River Road. Joan was also a very active member of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church and was a lector most of her life.



There will be a Celebration of Life Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Lyndhurst NJ at 10:30 AM EDT on August 12, 2020, with internment immediately following at Hillside Cemetery 742 Rutherford Ave, Lyndhurst, NJ 07071. August 12, 2020 would have been Joan's 90th birthday. She will be missed and lovingly remembered by many.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sacred Heart Church of Lyndhurst, NJ or The Historical Society of Lyndhurst.









