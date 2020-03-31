|
Joan Carole Hagemann
Joan Carole Hagemann, 87, a long-time resident of Saddle Brook and parishioner of St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2020.
Born in Passaic on November 20, 1932, Joan was the daughter of the late Anthony and Wilma Lewis. She graduated from St. Mary's High School and proudly worked for many years as a Licensed Practical Nurse. Joan's family was her passion. She was the happiest when surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and dearest friends.
Joan is survived by her sons, Robert and his wife Nancy, Timothy and his wife Suzanne; her daughter, Mary Lynne and her husband Kevin Seitz; her daughter in-law Gina Hagemann; and 11 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert; her son, Carl; and her brother William Lewis.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, funeral services will be private Please visit www.scanlanfuneral.com for more information. A memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at a later date (to be determined).
In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's memory to would be greatly appreciated by her family.