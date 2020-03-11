Services
Vander Plaat Funeral Home
257 Godwin Avenue
Wyckoff, NJ 07481
(201) 891-3400
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Peter's Church
115 Broadway
Haverstraw, NY
Joan Cavallo Obituary
Joan Cavallo

Park Ridge - Joan Cavallo, age 90, of Park Ridge, NJ, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2020. Born in Suffern, NY, to the late Joseph and Alice, Joan was a lifelong resident of Haverstraw, NY. She and her beloved husband Ralph relocated to Mahwah, NJ, until his death in 2008. Joan resided briefly in Midland Park, NJ, and spent her most recent years in Park Ridge, NJ. A graduate of St. Peter's School and Haverstraw High School, she continued her education at Katharine Gibbs School. Joan was employed at Lederle Laboratories until assuming her most treasured role in life—motherhood. She was an active member of the Haverstraw Ladies' Democratic Committee and enjoyed volunteering at local election polling places, as well as at her alma mater, St. Peter's School. Joan is predeceased by her loving husband, Ralph, and her sister Marie Babcock. Joan is survived by her devoted daughters and sons-in-law Maryalice and Nick Tzaneteas, Lori and Bill Hudock and Linda and Glenn Miller, her treasured grandchildren Lauren Tzaneteas, Jaclyn Hudock, Nicholas Hudock and Audrey Miller, all of whom already miss her tremendously and her sister Eleanor Hydok. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 2:00 - 6:00 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home, (vpfh.com), 257 Godwin Ave., Wyckoff. The funeral mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 a.m. at St. Peter's Church, 115 Broadway Haverstraw, NY, 10927 and the interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Haverstraw. Contributions in Joan's memory may be may be made to Holy Name Medical Center for Villa Marie Claire, 718 Teaneck Rd., Teaneck, NJ 07666 (please make checks payable to Holy Name Medical Center Foundation)
