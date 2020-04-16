|
Joan D. LoGiudice (née Dreyer)
Dumont - Joan D. LoGiudice (née Dreyer), 88, of Dumont, died peacefully on April 14, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband, Joseph A. LoGiudice (1995). Loving mother of Thomas and his wife Susan, Joseph and his wife Karen, and Michael. Cherished grandmother of Robert, Derek and his wife Amanda, Thomas Jr., Kevin, Jeffrey, and Ryan, and great-grandmother of Jake. Dear sister of Inge Bode. Predeceased by a sister, Adele Koldeweyh.
Joan was born in New York City to Sophie (née Tiedemann) and Heinrich Dreyer, and was a member of the Dumont Seniors. She was raised in Germany and returned to live in the United States permanently in the early 1950s. Joan devoted her life to her husband and caring for her family. She enjoyed living and raising a family in the close knit community of Dumont where she resided for over 60 years, forming many lifetime bonds and volunteering in her children's various activities. She enjoyed travel across the United States and traveling to Germany visiting with her family and relatives there. She also enjoyed visits with her grandchildren, doing plastic canvas and socializing with her many friends. Joan will be greatly missed.
All arrangements are private. As an expression of sympathy, donations may be made in Joan's memory to the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge, Inc., 2 Shelter Lane, Oakland, NJ 07436.