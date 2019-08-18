Services
Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home Inc.
13-31 Saddle River Road
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 797-3500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Catharine Church
905 South Maple Avenue
Glen Rock, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Catharine Church
905 South Maple Avenue
Glen Rock, NJ
Resources
Fair Lawn - Joan Daly (nee Connolly), 92 of Fair Lawn passed away to the hands of the Lord on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was predeceased by her husband Christopher "Bud" in 1981. Devoted mother of her nine children: Donna & Jack Westby-Gibson, Dan & Maryann Daly, Kathy and Walt Daly-Sutton, Karen Daly, Bonnie & Tom Hedderich, Chris & JoAnn Daly, Colleen & Bill Milnes, Joanne & Jim Andres and Mary & Domenick Saglimbeni. Cherished grandmother of 23 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. Beloved sister to Janet Guinee and Doris Fair. Joan was predeceased by her brothers Joseph Connolly, Jack Connolly, and baby Jimmy. Joan is also survived by many adoring nieces and nephews.

Joan's beauty was in the eyes of all her family. She never missed a birthday, anniversary, or celebration; always with a personalized card selected for the occasion with her signature endings, Mom, Grandma Joan, Grammie or simply, "Lotsa love Me."

A devout Catholic, Joan was a pioneer parishioner of St. Catharine Church (Glen Rock) in 1951. Joan was a member of the AMPS serving as their president and volunteered countless hours at the Oasis and Eva's Kitchen in Paterson, and the Guild in Englewood Cliffs NJ.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019, 11 am at the church she loved, St. Catharine Church, 905 South Maple Avenue, Glen Rock, NJ 07452. Friends are invited to church one hour prior to the mass to pay respects to the family. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to St. Catharine Church in memory of Joan Daly. Arrangements are being handled by Vander Plaat-Caggiano Funeral Home, Fair Lawn, www.vpfairlawn.com.
