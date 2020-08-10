Joan DeJohn
Oakland - Joan DeJohn passed away peacefully on August 7, 2020. Joan was a loving mother to Debra Volin, Victoria Maloney (Donald) and Michael. She was predeceased by her husband George, daughter Arlene and son George. Beloved grandmother to Sean, Melissa, Jessica, Justin, Nicole and Daryl. Great-grandmother to Noah, Emma and Matthew. Predeceased siblings Eugene, Donald, Peter and John Brennan. Surviving sister Patricia Foschino (Barry). Loved by many nieces and nephews. Services will be held at Oakland Memorial Home, Oakland, NJ on Thursday, August 13. Visiting hours 11:00 am - 1:00 pm. Burial is private. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in Joan's memory.