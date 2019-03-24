Services
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
(973) 694-1582
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Keri Memorial Funeral Home
125 Main Street
Lincoln Park, NJ 07035
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's R.C. Church
216 Comly Rd.
Lincoln Park, NJ
View Map
Boonton - Joan Delaporte (nee Skawinski), 87, of Boonton, NJ, passed away on Thursday, March 21, 2019. She was born in Jersey City, NJ and lived in Wyckoff, NJ and Sun City Center, FL before moving to Boonton in October of 2018. She was an Insurance Salesperson for Eastern Insurance Agency for 10 years and retired in 1992. She was a former member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary R.C. Church in Wyckoff. Beloved wife of Alfred Delaporte. Devoted mother of Karen Delaporte of Monmouth Junction, NJ and Keith Delaporte and his wife Patricia of Lincoln Park, NJ. Dear sister of Robert Skawinski and his wife Connie and the late Walter Skawinski. Loving grandmother of Matthew, Steven, Ryan and Peter Delaporte. She is also survived by her sisters-in-law Eileen Skawinski and Lorraine Fennelly and many nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.Visitation on Tuesday from 4-8 PM at Keri Memorial Funeral Home, 125 Main Street, Lincoln Park, NJ.Funeral from Keri Memorial Funeral Home on Wednesday at 10 AM. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 216 Comly Rd., Lincoln Park, NJ at 11 AM. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to (st.jude.org) would be appreciated. www.kerimemorial.com
