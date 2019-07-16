Services
Louis Suburban Chapel
13-01 Broadway
Fair Lawn, NJ 07410
(201) 791-0015
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
King Solomon Cemetery Chapel
550 Dwasline Road
Clifton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Donow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Donow

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Donow Obituary
Joan Donow

Fair Lawn - Joan (nee Markowsky) Donow, of Fair Lawn, NJ, formerly of Paterson, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Predeceased by Harvie Donow. Devoted mother of Barry, David and his wife Jill, and Todd and his wife Debbie. Loving grandmother of Jessica and her husband Jordan, Hailee, Matthew, and Steven. Cherished great grandmother to Jordan Drew, and Jake Barry. Joan worked as a data entry supervisor at the Grand Union corporate offices in Wayne, NJ. She was active in the Jersey Hills Section of the National Council of Jewish Women, assisting with fund raising, and was commonly known as the 'Mitten Lady' for her love of knitting. A chapel service will be held at 11:00am at the King Solomon Cemetery Chapel, 550 Dwasline Road, Clifton, NJ, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Donations in memory of Joan Donow may be made to the National Council of Jewish Women, www.ncjw.org

Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West) Fair Lawn, NJ.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now