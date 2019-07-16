|
Joan Donow
Fair Lawn - Joan (nee Markowsky) Donow, of Fair Lawn, NJ, formerly of Paterson, NJ, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Predeceased by Harvie Donow. Devoted mother of Barry, David and his wife Jill, and Todd and his wife Debbie. Loving grandmother of Jessica and her husband Jordan, Hailee, Matthew, and Steven. Cherished great grandmother to Jordan Drew, and Jake Barry. Joan worked as a data entry supervisor at the Grand Union corporate offices in Wayne, NJ. She was active in the Jersey Hills Section of the National Council of Jewish Women, assisting with fund raising, and was commonly known as the 'Mitten Lady' for her love of knitting. A chapel service will be held at 11:00am at the King Solomon Cemetery Chapel, 550 Dwasline Road, Clifton, NJ, on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Donations in memory of Joan Donow may be made to the National Council of Jewish Women, www.ncjw.org
Arrangements by Louis Suburban Chapel, 13-01 Broadway (Route 4 West) Fair Lawn, NJ.