Joan Dooney

Dooney, Joan age 81 of Little Falls at rest in Little Falls on August 20, 2020. Devoted sister of Evelyn Hillier and her husband, Arthur of Lockport, IL and Edward Dooney and his wife, Eileen of Saddle Brook. Dear aunt of Kathleen Kaminsky, Jason Dooney, and Michael Dooney. She is also survived by numerous grand nieces and nephews. Born in Paterson, she lived in Paterson for most of her life before moving to Little Falls 20 years ago. Joan was an Accountant for Kearfott, then retired from BAE Systems, Wayne. She was a parishioner of St. Bonaventure R.C. Church and was very active there. Relatives and friends are invited meet at Festa Memorial Funeral Home 111 Union Blvd., Totowa on Tuesday at 9:45 AM, then proceed to Laurel Grove Cemetery, 295 Totowa Road, Totowa for a graveside service at 10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Bonaventure R.C. Church would be appreciated. For more information, go to www.festamemorial.com.




Published in The Record/Herald News from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
25
Funeral
09:45 AM
Festa Memorial Funeral Home
AUG
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Laurel Grove Cemetery
