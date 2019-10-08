Services
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
201-438-7272
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nazare Memorial Home, Inc.
403 Ridge Road
Lyndhurst, NJ 07071
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Alban
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan E. (Kraft) Alban

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan E. (Kraft) Alban Obituary
Joan E. (nee Kraft) Alban

Lyndhurst - Alban, Joan E. (nee Kraft), 88, of Lyndhurst, died on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Joan was born in Lyndhurst as one of nine children and lived in Rutherford before moving back to Lyndhurst in 1968. She spent her summers in Highland Lakes. Mrs. Alban worked as a file clerk for Fidelity Bank in Paramus and was a member of the Belleville Irish Society. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard Alban in 1995 and survived by their loving sons, Gregory Alban and his wife, Theresa and Drew Alban, by her cherished grandchildren, Paul and his wife Olivia and Sarah and Laura Alban, and by her dear brother, John Kraft.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4 - 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home at 9 AM then to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Bloomfield where at 10 AM a funeral mass will be offered. Cremation will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, Joan's family requests donations be made in her memory to St. Mary's High School, 64 Chestnut Street, Rutherford, NJ 07070. Please visit us at

nazarememorialhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now