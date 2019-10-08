|
|
Joan E. (nee Kraft) Alban
Lyndhurst - Alban, Joan E. (nee Kraft), 88, of Lyndhurst, died on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. Joan was born in Lyndhurst as one of nine children and lived in Rutherford before moving back to Lyndhurst in 1968. She spent her summers in Highland Lakes. Mrs. Alban worked as a file clerk for Fidelity Bank in Paramus and was a member of the Belleville Irish Society. She is predeceased by her husband, Richard Alban in 1995 and survived by their loving sons, Gregory Alban and his wife, Theresa and Drew Alban, by her cherished grandchildren, Paul and his wife Olivia and Sarah and Laura Alban, and by her dear brother, John Kraft.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation at Nazare Memorial Home, Inc., 403 Ridge Road, Lyndhurst, NJ on Thursday, October 10, 2019 from 4 - 8 PM. All will gather at the funeral home at 9 AM then to St. Thomas the Apostle Church, Bloomfield where at 10 AM a funeral mass will be offered. Cremation will be held in private. In lieu of flowers, Joan's family requests donations be made in her memory to St. Mary's High School, 64 Chestnut Street, Rutherford, NJ 07070. Please visit us at
nazarememorialhome.com