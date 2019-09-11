|
Joan E. Brizzi
Passaic - Joan E. (Turner) Brizzi, 91, of Passaic died peacefully on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Born in Paterson, she resided in Passaic most of her life. Joan was a homemaker, loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was also and avid collector and loved to read. Joan is predeceased by her husband, Frank who died in 1998, by three brothers, Chris, Courtney and Louis Turner and by a sister, Barbara Turner. She is survived by two daughters, Cynthia A. Brizzi of Passaic and Frances J. Brizzi of Fitchburg, MA, by two sons, Joseph W. Brizzi of Englewood, CO and William A. Brizzi of Seattle, WA, by 6 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and by a sister Virginia Welch. Funeral services will be held 11AM Friday at Allwood Funeral Home, 660 Allwood Road, Clifton followed by burial at George Washington Memorial Park. Visiting will be Friday morning 10-11AM. allwoodfuneralhome.com