Joan E. Cavalier
Joan E Cavalier

Hasbrouck Heights - Joan E. Cavalier (nee Korteweg) 92, of Hasbrouck Heights and Barnegat Light passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Born in Paterson to the late Leonard and Adrianna Korteweg. Beloved wife of the late William Cavalier, Sr. Devoted mother of Joan Eileen Cavalier-Hynes and her late husband John, William Cavalier, Jr. and his wife Kimberly, David Cavalier and his wife Claire and Patricia Lynch and her husband Stephen. Dear sister of George Korteweg and his wife Norma and the late Anthony Korteweg and his surviving spouse Virginia. Loving grandmother of Thomas Cavalier and his wife Kelly, Luke Cavalier, Matthew Cavalier and his wife Terri, Shannon Lynch, Colin Lynch and his wife Rebekah, Maureen Lynch and Matthew Vieria. Cherished great grandmother of Tyler Gruning. Joan was known for her beautiful paintings inspired by her world-wide travels. She exhibited in Lincoln Center, The Barnegat Light Museum and various art galleries. Funeral Service at Costa Memorial Home Boulevard and Central Ave. Hasbrouck Heights on Friday, June 26th at 9:30 AM. Interment following at Maryrest Cemetery, Mahwah. Visitation Thursday, June 25th from 2-4 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN. 38105 would be appreciated. To send condolences, please visit CostaMemorialHome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
25
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Costa Memorial Home
JUN
26
Funeral service
09:30 AM
Costa Memorial Home
Funeral services provided by
Costa Memorial Home
170 Central Avenue
Hasbrouck Heights, NJ 07604
(201) 288-0234
