New Milford - Joan Elizabeth West of New Milford was 86 years old when she passed away Monday, March 2nd. Born and raised in New York City, Joan and her late husband Douglas F. West, Sr. settled in New Milford in 1966. A longtime parishioner of the Church of the Ascension, Joan loved spending time with her family and friends and especially enjoyed traveling to Disney World with her family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Douglas F. West, Sr. Joan is survived by her loving children; Douglas F. West, Jr. and his wife Sandra, Joan Rotonde and her husband Robert and Julie Nicolosi and her husband Gary. She is the adored grandmother of Nicole, Kacie, Kassidy, Tyler and Connor. A funeral mass will be celebrated in her memory Friday morning at 9:30am in the Church of the Ascension, New Milford. Burial to follow George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visiting hours Thursday at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, New Milford from 2-4 pm and 7-9pm. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com