Services
Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service
1151 River Road
New Milford, NJ 07646
(201) 692-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Elizabeth West


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Elizabeth West Obituary
Joan Elizabeth West

New Milford - Joan Elizabeth West of New Milford was 86 years old when she passed away Monday, March 2nd. Born and raised in New York City, Joan and her late husband Douglas F. West, Sr. settled in New Milford in 1966. A longtime parishioner of the Church of the Ascension, Joan loved spending time with her family and friends and especially enjoyed traveling to Disney World with her family. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Douglas F. West, Sr. Joan is survived by her loving children; Douglas F. West, Jr. and his wife Sandra, Joan Rotonde and her husband Robert and Julie Nicolosi and her husband Gary. She is the adored grandmother of Nicole, Kacie, Kassidy, Tyler and Connor. A funeral mass will be celebrated in her memory Friday morning at 9:30am in the Church of the Ascension, New Milford. Burial to follow George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. Friends and relatives are invited to attend visiting hours Thursday at the Boulevard Funeral Home and Cremation Service, New Milford from 2-4 pm and 7-9pm. For additional information or to leave online condolences please visit www.boulevardfuneralhome.com
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -