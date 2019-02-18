|
Joan "Pat" Esterson
Lenox, MA - Joan "Pat" Esterson passed away peacefully on Friday, Feb. 15 at the age of 92 in Lenox, Mass.
Pat, a resident of Teaneck for nearly 50 years, was a pioneer, artist, activist, animal lover, and musician, energetic beyond measure throughout her days. She earned a BS in Education at New York University, MA in Psychology from City College, and Doctorate in Psychology from NYU. She thrived in private practice for more than 35 years in downtown Teaneck.
Pat was an adventurer with a particular love of the outdoors, canoeing, and camping. She was one of the first female shop teachers in the Bronx and later used her building and construction skills as a long-time volunteer with Habitat for Humanity of Bergen County. Pat sculpted in stone, clay, and bronze, and passionately played the piano and harpsichord, with a particular fondness for baroque. Pat had a warm soul and many close friendships, frequently inviting those friends to her home. She also knew the importance of making a difference—whether by making playgrounds in Central Park safer, marching for civil rights, or advocating for an emergency alert system in Teaneck after Hurricane Sandy.
Pat is survived by her two daughters, Emily and Jill, her sons-in-law Scot Key and Peter Peirce, her grandsons Ruslan and Michael, her brother James Selkin, and his daughter, Joelle Selkin Wedel and many, many dear friends.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 11:00, in the Beth El Cemetery, in Oradell, NJ. A memorial service will be held in Teaneck in the spring. Please contact the family (860-824-7242 or [email protected]) if you would like to attend.