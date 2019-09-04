Services
Apex Funeral Home - Apex
550 W. Williams St. Hwy 55
Apex, NC 27502
More Obituaries for Joan Patrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Evans Patrick


1930 - 2019
Joan Evans Patrick Obituary
Joan Evans Patrick

Cary, NC - Joan Evans Patrick of Cary, NC, formerly of Ridgewood, NJ, passed away peacefully on September 2, 2019.

Joan is survived by her four loving sons, Matthew (Wendy), Tim (Eileen), Doug (Molly), and Scott (LeNelle); and eight grandchildren: Reilly, Conor, Kelly, Christine, Daniel, Will, Griffin and Reid.

A native of St. Louis, she attended the University of Missouri where she met the love of her life, Don Patrick. They raised their boys in Ridgewood, NJ. Joan kept busy volunteering in the community. This led her to become editor of The Bulletin, a publication of the Woman's Club of Ridgewood, where she was later named Program Chairman. She was also editor of the Valley Hospital Cotillion Journal. Joan served as co-director of The Depot in Midland Park, whose proceeds benefit Family Counseling Service in Ridgewood. Above all, Joan was a loving mother and doting grandmother. Nothing brought her more joy than spending time with the family she and Don lovingly created and adored. Family vacations at the beach, holidays and special occasions were celebrated with love and a deep appreciation for cooking, entertaining and libations.

The Patrick family wishes to thank the dedicated staff at UNC REX Rehabilitation & Nursing Care Center of Apex for the compassion and care given to Joan in her final years as she lived with Parkinson's Disease.

Arrangements are private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to .
