Services
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
(201) 261-0222
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
113 Engle Street
Englewood, NJ
View Map
River Vale - Bedrosian, Joan Evelyn Dowell of River Vale formerly of Old Tappan passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019, at the age of 85. She retired as an Administrative Secretary with BMW North America in Montvale after 22 years of service. Mrs. Bedrosian and her husband Peter were married for 63 years prior to his passing in July of this year. She is survived by her children Susan Latilla, Lawrence Jon Bedrosian and his wife Dorota Maria, and Audrey Mary Bedrosian. Her twin sister Barbara Bollerman, sister Nancy Evers and her husband Walter Evers. Cherished grandmother to Alyssa Maria, Danielle Joan, Stephanie Susan, Nicholas Ross, and Joseph Peter. Friends and family will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home 559 Kinderkamack Road Oradell on Sunday, October 13 from 2-6 pm. Religious Services Monday, October 14, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church 113 Engle Street Englewood, N.J. at 10 am all are asked to meet at church. Interment following at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus. The family requests that memorial donations be made to Alzheimer's New Jersey, 425 Eagle Rock Ave. Suite 203, Roseland, N.J. 07068.
