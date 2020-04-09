|
Joan F. Harnett (nee Brown)
Ramsey - Joan F. Harnett (nee Brown), 81, of Ramsey formerly of Des Plaines, IL died peacefully on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Oak Park Hospital, IL on April 1, 1939 to Rita (nee Lambert) and Ralph Brown and raised in Chicago, IL. She graduated from Harper H.S. and Wilson Jr. College majoring in Journalism. She also studied Art at the Art Institute of Chicago. She worked in Advertising for Talman S&L. Joan was married for over 55 years to her loving husband Robert and was the mother of three children, Carol, Robert and Jennifer Shearer and her husband Chad. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Mary Rita Boland and her husband Robert and her nephew William Boland. Joan is survived by her loving husband and her three children and three grandchildren Kayley Harnett, Shane Harnett and Shannon Harnett, her sister Betty Kennedy and several nieces and nephews. Joan and her family relocated to Ramsey from Des Plaines, IL in 1985, active in the community, she worked at the Ramsey Library until her retirement and served on the Ramsey Senior Gala committee in 1987. She was a member of the Ramsey Golf and Country Club and was active in the Women's golf league for several years. She also enjoyed swimming, volleyball and was an avid reader. In Des Plaines, she served on the Parish Council, coached volleyball and was also a Girl Scout Leader. She was a member of St. Paul Parish in Ramsey. Joan will be greatly missed. Due to the Coronavirus services will be private. A memorial mass will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, Ramsey, NJ. Donations may be made in memory of Joan to the .