Joan F. Kmiotek
Oradell - Joan F. Kmiotek, longtime resident of Oradell and Breezy Point, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 28, 2019 at the age of 86. Joan and her husband were residents of Oradell for 52 years, where they raised their family. Prior to living in Oradell, Joan and Ed lived in Toronto, Canada and The Hague, Netherlands where they enjoyed extensive traveling. The family split their time between Oradell and their home in Breezy Point which they had for over 52 years, as well. Breezy Point was Joan's sanctuary. There was nothing she enjoyed more than to sit on her front porch, sip coffee, and read mystery novels. She worked for many years as a supervising Respiratory Therapist at Holy Name Hospital in Teaneck. Joan is survived by her beloved husband, Edmund Kmiotek. Devoted mother of Judene Pellerin, Barbara McCarty, Paul Kmiotek and his wife Megan Fries-Kmiotek, and Andrea Kmiotek and her husband Jim Burke. Dear sister of Barbara Martin, Jean Fredricks, and Diane Ramp. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Donielle, Andrew, Elizabeth, Sean, Sophie, and Thomas, and great-grandmother to Edith. Joan will be remembered always for her sharp wit and warm humor. Family and friends will be received at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on Monday, June 3rd from 3-7PM. Funeral Services will be offered on Tuesday, June 4th at St. Joseph's R.C. Church, 300 Elm Street in Oradell at 11AM, all asked to meet at church.