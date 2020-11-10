Joan Gerta Walsh
Freehold - Joan Gerta Walsh, 85, of Freehold, passed away, Saturday, November 7, 2020 at Applewood in Freehold. Born in Manhattan, New York she resided in Waldwick for 27 years, before moving to Freehold. Joan was very civic minding and volunteered in several of her community organizations as well as sending care packages to the Troops overseas. She was a longtime active member of St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church in Hohokus. An amazing baker, everyone in town loved to come over to the Walsh house, where they were greeted with a funny story and a plate of cookies, brownies or some new cake recipe to sit down at the kitchen table to see Joan hold court and laugh. Joan loved flowers and was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother.
Daughter of the late Gwendolyn and Ralph Hiller, she was predeceased by her husband of 59 years, Francis Xavier Walsh. Joan is survived by her daughter Linda and son-in-law, Ray Coppede of Spring Lake; her son Robert and daughter-in-law, Gina Walsh of East Windsor and her six grandchildren, Madeline (Coppede) Buckley, and her husband Tyler, Christina Coppede and Thomas, Erin, Robert "Bubba" and Molly Walsh.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday November 13th at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 1282 Yardville-Allentown Rd., Allentown at 11:00 am. Friends may call on Friday November 13th between 9:30 and 10:30 at the Peppler Funeral Home, 114 S. Main St. Allentown. Interment will be private in the Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery on Monday. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Joan's name to The Wounded Warrior Project
.
Please note that social distancing must be observed, and face coverings must be worn at the funeral home, church and cemetery.