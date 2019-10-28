Services
Vander Plaat-Vermeulen Memorial Home
530 High Mountain Rd
Franklin Lakes, NJ 07417
(201) 891-4770
Resources
North Haledon - GIELLA, Joan L. (nee Dondero) 91, on Monday October 28. Joan was born in Paterson. Before moving to North Haledon in 1961 she had lived in Glen Rock. Before her retirement in 1980 Joan was a book keeper for Bankers Agency of Paterson. She loved gardening and traveling with her husband Richard.

Joan met her husband Richard in high school and were married for 58 years.

Family and friends may visit at the Vander Plaat - Vermeulen Memorial Home, 530 High Mountain Road, Franklin Lakes, NJ on Wednesday from 3-7 PM. Funeral Mass at St Catherine's RC Church, 905 Maple Ave. Glen Rock, NJ on Thursday at 10 AM. Entombment at George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus NJ.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joan's memory to Angels for Animals Network, PO Box 322, Cliffside Park, NJ 07010.

For further information please visit www.vpmemorial.com or call us at (201) 891-4770.
