Services
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
(201) 327-0030
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home
109 Darlington Ave
Ramsey, NJ 07446
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Presentation
Upper Saddle River, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Gundersen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Gundersen


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Gundersen Obituary
Joan Gundersen

Mahwah - Joan (Salafia) Gundersen of Mahwah, NJ born on February 2, 1949 passed away unexpectedly on February 27, 2020 at the age of 71. She put up a good fight, but a recent illness got the best of her. People who knew her grew very fond of her; she had a good heart and a feisty spirit. Joan grew up in Upper Saddle River and graduated from Northern Highlands Regional High School in Allendale. She was the eldest of three daughters of Anthony and Caroline Salafia. She married Robert Gundersen and they had one child, Angela. After obtaining her real estate license and working several years in the business, Joan then spent many years working for the former Huffman Koos Company in Hackensack. She also worked as a property manager managing the family real estate holdings. Joan was so thrilled to become a grandmother to her only grandchild Caroline, the love of her life. Joan is survived by her daughter, Angela Gundersen Calvey, and husband, Sean Calvey of Monroe, NY, her two sisters, Carole Grisafi of Woodcliff Lake, and Nancy Smith of Upper Saddle River, and her beloved grandchild Caroline Calvey. She is also survived by her nephews Richard and Michael Grisafi, several loving cousins, and her rescued cat Moo. She is predeceased by her parents Anthony and Caroline Salafia. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10 AM at Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River. Entombment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mahwah Emergency Medical Service, PO Box 551, Mahwah, NJ 07430 or online at http://mahwahems.org/donate.htm or donations to The at www.kidney.org would also be greatly appreciated. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -