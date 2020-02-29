|
|
Joan Gundersen
Mahwah - Joan (Salafia) Gundersen of Mahwah, NJ born on February 2, 1949 passed away unexpectedly on February 27, 2020 at the age of 71. She put up a good fight, but a recent illness got the best of her. People who knew her grew very fond of her; she had a good heart and a feisty spirit. Joan grew up in Upper Saddle River and graduated from Northern Highlands Regional High School in Allendale. She was the eldest of three daughters of Anthony and Caroline Salafia. She married Robert Gundersen and they had one child, Angela. After obtaining her real estate license and working several years in the business, Joan then spent many years working for the former Huffman Koos Company in Hackensack. She also worked as a property manager managing the family real estate holdings. Joan was so thrilled to become a grandmother to her only grandchild Caroline, the love of her life. Joan is survived by her daughter, Angela Gundersen Calvey, and husband, Sean Calvey of Monroe, NY, her two sisters, Carole Grisafi of Woodcliff Lake, and Nancy Smith of Upper Saddle River, and her beloved grandchild Caroline Calvey. She is also survived by her nephews Richard and Michael Grisafi, several loving cousins, and her rescued cat Moo. She is predeceased by her parents Anthony and Caroline Salafia. Visitation will be held on Monday from 4-8 PM at Van Emburgh-Sneider-Pernice Funeral Home, 109 Darlington Ave, Ramsey. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10 AM at Church of the Presentation in Upper Saddle River. Entombment will follow at Maryrest Cemetery in Mahwah. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mahwah Emergency Medical Service, PO Box 551, Mahwah, NJ 07430 or online at http://mahwahems.org/donate.htm or donations to The at www.kidney.org would also be greatly appreciated. Please send tributes, memories and condolences to vanemburghsneider.com.