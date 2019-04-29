|
Joan H. McClinton
- - Joan H. McClinton passed away peacefully on April 27, 2019, surrounded by her loving children and grandchildren. Joan was the best, most selfless and amazing mother and grandmother not only to her actual family but to all that had the pleasure of knowing her because she treated everyone like family. She shone the brightest light in this world, and never had a shortage of kindness to give. She had this indescribable quality of making everyone feel special and important. The time she cherished the most was the time she was with her family and always wanted to make everyone happy. Her family finds peace knowing that she is reunited with her soulmate Ken, and together they are always watching over us. She has a permanent home in our hearts.
Predeceased by her beloved husband Kenneth McClinton. Devoted mother of Kenneth and Stephanie McClinton, Mary and Joseph Vincenti, Cherished grandmother of Kenny and Shirley, Joey, Jaclyn and Lou Costantini, Jimmy, Annie, Mike and dear cousin of Jeanne. Loving aunt of Joan, Cathy, and Barbara. Three great nieces and one great nephew. Joan was predeceased by her son James and her sister and brother in law Mary and Robert.
The Funeral Mass will be offered Wednesday, May 1, at 11 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Dumont. Interment will follow at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Tenafly. Visitation will be held on Tuesday beginning at 4 PM and concluding at 8 PM at the Frech McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave, Dumont.