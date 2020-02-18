|
Joan Hart
Tenafly - Beloved mother, sister and Mets fan, Joan Hart passed away on February 16, 2020. Joan was born in New York City to the late Joe and Mary Galligan, growing up in the Bronx, the oldest of three children. She married the late Richard Hart in 1960 and moved to New Jersey, residing in Cresskill and Tenafly, where she raised her three daughters, of whom she was most proud. Joan was known for being a hard worker throughout her life. She was employed by Volvo Cars of North America for over twenty years, along with various waitress jobs. After her retirement, Joan enjoyed her time off, traveling to almost every major league baseball stadium with her daughters. While the last few years were difficult, Joan enjoyed listening to her beloved Mets on her deck with her dog Nikki and the occasional sip of Baileys. Joan is survived by her daughters Doreen Hart, Maureen Hart, Kathy Anderson and her husband John, and her brothers Joe Galligan and his wife Susan. and John Galligan, who will all miss her dearly. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St. John's Church, 22 Mulberry Street, Newark, NJ 07102. A mass of Christian burial will take place on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 10AM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel, 10 County Road, Tenafly, NJ 07670