Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
(201) 843-3100
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:30 AM
Vander Plaat Memorial Home
113 S Farview Ave
Paramus , NJ 07652
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church
234 N. Farview Avenue
Paramus, NJ
Joan Hornidge Obituary
Paramus - Hornidge

Joan, (nee Miller), 75, of Paramus, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019. Before retiring, Joan worked for Agfa as an office manager. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church.

Cherished wife of the late Thomas Hornidge (2005). Loving mother of Michael Hornidge and his wife Denise of Ramsey, James Hornidge and his wife Jennifer of Westwood, Brian Hornidge and his wife Stephanie of River Edge. Treasured grandmother of Kaitlyn, Tyler, Morgan, Brooke, Meghan and Reese. Predeceased by her sister, the late Patricia Miller.

Family will receive friends on Friday August 9, 2019 from 2:00 pm - 4:00 pm & 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home 113 South Farview Avenue, Paramus, NJ. Funeral Service will be held at 9:30 am on Saturday August 10, 2019, at the Vander Plaat Memorial Home, followed by a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Visitation R.C. Church 234 N. Farview Avenue Paramus. Interment George Washington Memorial Park, Paramus, NJ.
