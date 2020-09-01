1/1
Joan J. McFarlane Carter
Joan J. McFarlane Carter

Jacksonville, FL - Missionary Joan J. McFarlane Carter, "Blossom", age 57, of Jacksonville, FL, (formerly of Paterson, NJ), departed this life on August 25, 2020. She enjoyed writing, serving in church, shopping, dining out, traveling, and spending time with her family. She leaves precious memories to her husband, Clivern Carter; children, Chelten and Natania Carter; and mother, Isel J. McFarlane. She also leaves behind 1 daughter-in-law, Emmanuella Carter, four sisters and a host of other relatives and friends

braggfuneralhome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
