Joan K. Lia "Joanie" (nee Kachel)
Little Ferry - Joan K. Lia "Joanie" (nee Kachel), 84, of Little Ferry for 26 years and formerly of Wood-Ridge, passed away at home on April 2, 2019. For 10 years, she was a lunch aid at Catherine E. Doyle Elementary School in Wood-Ridge. Joan was a parishioner of St. Margaret of Cortona Church. She enjoyed crocheting and loved her grandchildren dearly, listening to all they had to say. Beloved mother of Gail A. Jambor and her husband Lou, Barbara Heilig and her husband the late Ken Heilig, Richard Lia and the late Michael L. Lia, III and his wife Maureen Lia. Cherished Mima Joan of Zachary, Seth, Joseph, Michael, Matthew, Kara and James. Loving sister of Carol Mueller and her husband Herman and the late Ted Kachel. Dear sister-in-law of Loraine Kachel. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Margaret of Cortona Church, 31 Chamberlain Ave, Little Ferry on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM. Cremation will be private. Visitation Thursday 3-7 PM at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .