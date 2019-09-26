|
|
Joan Katz
Hillsdale - Katz, Joan, age 84, of Wayne, formerly of Hillsdale, NJ passed away on September 24th, 2019. Her late husband Marvin predeceased Joan after a cherished 29-year marriage. She is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law Brad & Stephanie and her beloved grandsons, Mason and Justin.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 26th at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel (Paramus, NJ) at 11:00 AM. Following services, burial will take place at Cedar Park Cemetery (735 Forest Avenue). In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations can be made to the ().