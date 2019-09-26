Services
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
(201) 843-9090
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel
W-150 State Route 4 (East)
Paramus, NJ 07652
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Katz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Katz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan Katz Obituary
Joan Katz

Hillsdale - Katz, Joan, age 84, of Wayne, formerly of Hillsdale, NJ passed away on September 24th, 2019. Her late husband Marvin predeceased Joan after a cherished 29-year marriage. She is survived by her loving son and daughter-in-law Brad & Stephanie and her beloved grandsons, Mason and Justin.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, September 26th at Robert Schoem's Menorah Chapel (Paramus, NJ) at 11:00 AM. Following services, burial will take place at Cedar Park Cemetery (735 Forest Avenue). In lieu of flowers or gifts, the family requests donations can be made to the ().
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now