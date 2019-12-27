|
|
Joan Kautz Blake
West Caldwell - Joan Kautz Blake, 81, of West Caldwell, New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, December 1, 2019, at Morristown Medical Center, with her loving children at her side. Born September 1, 1938 in Port Huron, Michigan, Joan was the eldest daughter of the late Carl Kautz and June (Jebraski) Kautz. She was raised in Port Huron and Bad Axe, Michigan, and was a 1956 graduate of Bad Axe High School. Upon graduation she moved to Chicago, Illinois to pursue her degree in nursing at the Cook County School of Nursing, which she achieved in 1959. Joan began her career in nursing at Cook County Hospital and worked as a cardiology nurse at Mount Sinai Hospital, both in Chicago. Joan married her beloved husband, the late John (Jack) Blake, on August 28, 1965. Joan and Jack enjoyed 49 years of marriage and became the proud parents of three children and seven grandchildren. After Jack's career took the family to several locations throughout the country - from the City of Detroit, Michigan to Chicago, to Akron, Ohio and the suburbs of Dallas, Texas - they moved to Glen Rock, New Jersey, where they resided for 19 years until Jack's retirement, at which time they moved to Point Pleasant, New Jersey.
Joan is survived by her daughter Kathryn Blake of Loudonville, New York, son John Edward Blake, Jr. and his wife Lisa Blake of Boonton, New Jersey, and daughter Amy Blake Bertles and her husband William M. Bertles, III, of Alexandria, Virginia. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Camryn, Courtney and Blake Iftiger, Matthew and Patrick Blake, and Lily and Billy Bertles, whom she adored and loved watching their performances and sports events. She is also survived by her sisters Joyce Higgins, Judy Shannon (Ed), Jeanie McGee (Pat), Jayne Yount (Mark) and her brothers Jim Kautz (Felicia) and Jerry Kautz, and several nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral mass in celebration of Joan's life on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at The Assumption of The Blessed Virgin Mary Church, 91 Maple Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to the (https://www.heart.org/).