Joan Kuzmich Nicholas
Beverly Hills, CA - Joan Elizabeth Kuzmich Nicholas passed away at her home in Beverly Hills on April 6, 2019 at the age of 84. Her memorial is May 11th in Beverly Hills, CA.
Joan was born on May 3, 1934, in Passaic, NJ, to Helen and John Kuzmich. She started dancing when she was three and a half years old, becoming one of the youngest rockets at New York's Radio City Music Hall at the age of sixteen. Her talent and angelic features led her to become a June Taylor dancer on The Jackie Gleason Television Show at eighteen, for which she appeared on the cover of Life Magazine in its September 29, 1952 issue. That same year, Joan was voted Miss New York City in the Miss America Pageant and won the talent award for her dancing. She choreographed her own dance show and toured the United States and England for three years with the Empire Theater Circuit. She shined on The Bing Crosby and Ben Blue Shows, and made an appearance as a clarinet player in the famous comedy Some Like It Hot alongside Marilyn Monroe.
Joan is survived by her husband, Frederick Nicholas of 36 years, her daughters, Rebecca Fields, Joanna Stingray, and Judy Shumov - from a previous marriage to Sidney Fields, grandchildren, Angelica Shumov, Madison Stingray, Nikolai Shumov, and Kali Kring, and her brother, John Anthony Kuzmich, Jr. Joan was a paradigm of support and love, and worked tirelessly in the Los Angeles arts community with her work at MOCA, AFI, and The Art Council For Cedar Sinai.