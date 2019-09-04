|
|
Joan L. O'Meara
Pocono Summit, PA - Joan L. O'Meara, 83, of Pocono Summit, Pa, formerly of Fair Lawn, died Monday, September 2, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa.
She was the loving wife of Frederick W. O'Meara, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage.
Born in Manhattan, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late David and Caroline K. (Kurtzer) Bona.
In addition to her spouse, she is survived by her son, Kevin O'Meara of Easton, Pa; brother, Ronald Bona of Mount Pocono, Pa; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia O'Meara.
There will be a viewing from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, September 6 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco, Pa. Reverend Father Gregory Loughney will conduct a blessing service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The by visiting https://donate3.cancer.org
Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory, Pa.