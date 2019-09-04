Services
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
Service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Joan L. O'Meara

Joan L. O'Meara Obituary
Joan L. O'Meara

Pocono Summit, PA - Joan L. O'Meara, 83, of Pocono Summit, Pa, formerly of Fair Lawn, died Monday, September 2, 2019, at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest in Allentown, Pa.

She was the loving wife of Frederick W. O'Meara, with whom she shared 58 years of marriage.

Born in Manhattan, N.Y., she was a daughter of the late David and Caroline K. (Kurtzer) Bona.

In addition to her spouse, she is survived by her son, Kevin O'Meara of Easton, Pa; brother, Ronald Bona of Mount Pocono, Pa; five grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia O'Meara.

There will be a viewing from 3 to 4 p.m. Friday, September 6 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco, Pa. Reverend Father Gregory Loughney will conduct a blessing service at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The by visiting https://donate3.cancer.org

Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory, Pa.
