Joan L. Schroder
Paramus - Joan L. Schroder (nee Masseroni), 82, of Paramus for over 50 years, passed away on July 30, 2019. She was a Kindergarten teacher in Clifton many years ago. Joan loved cooking, gardening, sewing, knitting and enjoyed being a homemaker and raising her two children. Beloved wife of the late William R. Schroder. Loving mother of Kurt Schroder and Lauren Evers and her husband Glenn. Dear sister of the late Donald Masseroni. Caring sister-in-law of Valerie Schroder. Funeral departing from the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 9:00 AM for a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph's R.C. Church, East Rutherford at 9:30 AM. Cremation East Ridgelawn Crematory, Clifton. Visitation Friday 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .