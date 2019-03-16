|
Joan Levine
Fort Lee - In Loving Memory of Joan Levine, 88, who passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Joan was born on May 8, 1930, in NY, to the late Nathan and Sylvia Wasserman. Joan was raised in NY and went directly to work in a department store as a bookkeeper after high school graduation. She also later worked alongside her husband at Cor-Ber Pharmacy.
Joan was the adored wife of Paul Frankel of whom she married on April 5, 1957 and spent 37 happy years together before Paul's passing in 1994. She later found love again and married Robert Levine in 2006 for 11 years until Robert passed away in November 2017.
Joan was preceded in death by her both her parents and her brother Bernard Wasserman.
A devoted wife and mother, Joan is survived by her son Howard Frankel (Cindy), Eric Frankel (Lorraine), stepdaughter Fran Levine, three grandsons, Evan (Amy), Ryan, Tyler, one granddaughter, Marley Ferguson (Greg) and many loving cousins, nieces, and nephews. She was also looking forward to and excited to welcome a great-granddaughter in August 2019.
Joan is known for her never-ending devotion to her children and family. She had great pride for her sons and grandchildren. She valued family the most and loved having everyone all together. Whether it be their family vacations to Lake George, the Catskills or Puerto Rico or having everyone over for the holidays, being with her family brought her the greatest joy. She will be deeply missed and forever loved.
Chapel Service Sunday in Eden Memorial Chapels, Inc. at 11:00 AM. Burial to follow at Cedar Park Cemetery, Paramus NJ. For condolences, directions, or information www.edenmemorial.com or call (201) 947-EDEN.