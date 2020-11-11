1/
Joan Louise Scheidle
Joan Louise Scheidle

Sunset Beach, NC - Joan Louise Scheidle, 82, Sunset Beach, NC died on November 10, 2020.

Born in New York, NY on October 12, 1938, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Gerner and Marie Gottlieb Gerner.

She retired from the New Jersey Public School System as an Executive Assistant. She was a member of the Sea Trail Golf Association, a member of the Garden Club, and also volunteered at the Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center.

Surviving are daughters, Karen Curts (Bob), Sunset Beach, NC, Lisa Farrell (Michael), Westwood, NJ and Dana Lorber (Robert), Brewster, NY; nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two on the way.

A Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, November 13, 2020 in St. Brendan, The Navigator Catholic Church. Inurnment will follow in the church columbarium.

Memorials may be directed to the Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Center, "Brunswick House", 1414 Physicians Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.

Online condolences may be made at www.brunswickfuneralservice.com

Brunswick Funeral Service, Shallotte




Published in The Record/Herald News from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Brendan Catholic Ch.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Service and Crematory
5229 Ocean Hwy W
Shallotte, NC 28459
(910) 754-6363
