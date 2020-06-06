Joan Lynch Coan
Ridgewood - Joan Lynch Coan, age 96, longtime Ridgewood resident, passed away on June 1, at the Waldwick home of her daughter and caregiver, Jennifer. She was raised in Dumont, NJ where she met Jack Coan in High School.She and Jack married on August 22, 1948 and settled in Ridgewood where they raised five children. Joan was a 50 year member of the League of Women Voters. Her professional career included many active years as a licensed real estate agent in Ridgewood. Predeceased by her husband John (Jack) Coan in 2004, her sisters Mary Lynch Pullen in 2008, and Rose Lynch Pfister in 2013, and brother Paul J "Bud" Lynch in 1945. Joan is mourned by her children: James Coan & wife Cathy Eide Coan of Oneonta NY, Susan Coan Bassity & husband Bruce of Waddington, NY, J. Michael Coan of Ridgewood NJ, Hester Coan & husband Harty Mokros of Lexington KY and Jennifer Coan of Waldwick, her fifteen grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Patricia Lynch Lufkin of Frederick, Maryland; her sister-in-law Joyce Coan Whyte of Bainbridge New York, and brother-in-law Donald Coan of North Carolina. Arrangements are through the Feeney Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to The Fell House in Allendale. FeeneyFuneralHome.com




Published in The Record/Herald News from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
