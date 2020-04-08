|
|
Joan M. Bastian
Bastian - Joan M. Bastian of Bergenfield, mother, grandmother, friend. Mom was called home to our Lord on April 7, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband William and her son Robert. Surviving are her son Bryan, daughter Kathleen and her husband Kevin and grandchildren, Joseph, Andrew, Kelly and her extended family in Houston, TX. To you Mom, we thank you for your unconditional love. Thank you for all your support and encouragement. You and Dad gave up much so that we all could follow our dreams. Know this, we will pay it forward. Private services are by Riewerts Memorial Home, Bergenfield. Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com