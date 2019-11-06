Services
D'Agostino Funeral Home
881 Ringwood Ave
Haskell, NJ 07420
(973) 835-4220
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Crocker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. De Crocker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joan M. De Crocker Obituary
Joan M. De Crocker

Wanaque - De Crocker, Joan M. (Ruocco) age 82 of Wanaque on Tuesday November 5, 2019. Born in Paterson she lived in Wyckoff before moving to Wanaque twenty one years ago. She was a homemaker. Beloved wife of John De Crocker of Wanaque, loving mother of William Wilson and his wife Donna of Montville, Lisa Westhaver and her husband Jermey of Ringwood, Monica Giordano and her husband the late Dave of Ringwood, stepsons; John De Crocker of Nebraska and Jeffrey De Crocker and his wife Jerrilynn. Dear sister of Juiliette Tuttle of MO., Arlene Weiss of MO. and Melinda Sokolsky of CA. Grandmother of eleven. All services are being held private. Funeral arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -