Joan M. De Crocker
Wanaque - De Crocker, Joan M. (Ruocco) age 82 of Wanaque on Tuesday November 5, 2019. Born in Paterson she lived in Wyckoff before moving to Wanaque twenty one years ago. She was a homemaker. Beloved wife of John De Crocker of Wanaque, loving mother of William Wilson and his wife Donna of Montville, Lisa Westhaver and her husband Jermey of Ringwood, Monica Giordano and her husband the late Dave of Ringwood, stepsons; John De Crocker of Nebraska and Jeffrey De Crocker and his wife Jerrilynn. Dear sister of Juiliette Tuttle of MO., Arlene Weiss of MO. and Melinda Sokolsky of CA. Grandmother of eleven. All services are being held private. Funeral arrangements by the D'Agostino Funeral Home 881 Ringwood Avenue, Haskell.