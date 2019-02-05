|
Leonia - Eglis, Joan, M., age 93, of Leonia, passed on Monday February 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Born in Hong Kong she will forever be remembered by family and friends as a selfless care-giver. Devoted mother of Orin Eglis and his wife Daksha and the late Alexandra Eglis. Cherished grandmother of Nikita and Jordan. Dear sister of the late Irene Walle. The family will receive their friends on Wednesday 6-9 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". Graveside service Thursday in Flushing Cemetery at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to your favorite animals rights charity. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com