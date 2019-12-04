|
Joan M. Schopper
Tenafly - SCHOPPER, Joan M. (née Hughes), formerly of Bergenfield, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the age of 85. Born in Glen Cove, NY and raised in Dumont, NJ, Joan was the oldest child of Irish immigrants Patrick Hughes and Sarah (Daly) Hughes, and was a devoted big sister to her brothers Billy and Peter. Renown for her encyclopedic knowledge of seemingly all topics (and affectionately known as "The Trivia Queen of Bergenfield"), Joan was greatly beloved by her family, her friends, and by those that she encountered at her current home at Brightview in Tenafly, NJ. In the three and a half years since the passing of her husband of 55 years, Bob, Joan flourished and thrived in her senior community. She was a magnet for friends of all walks of life, remained best friends with her closest and dearest friends from grammar school and high school, and was never without the perfect story for any given situation. Joan lived a life full of consideration for others, and always made sure to focus on the needs of others before her own (each phone call from her began with "It's only me!"). Her family will remember her for her patience, her mind, and her love, and will miss her dearly. Her times spent with her husband Bob and her family at Woodloch Pines will be cherished forever. Joan is survived by her children Teresa (Schopper) Behan and Thomas Schopper; her children-in-law Kevin Behan and Janice (Bookstaver) Schopper; her brother Peter J. Hughes and sister-in-law Maria (Ferrari) Schopper; her grandsons Brian and Daniel Schopper; and her many friends and family. There will be a visitation on Friday, December 6th from 3pm to 8pm at Riewerts Memorial Home (187 South Washington Ave. Bergenfield, NJ 07621). A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, December 7th at 11am at St. John the Evangelist Church (29 North Washington Ave. Bergenfield, NJ 07621). Burial will be private at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Joan's name can be made to the non-profit The Barn Theatre (P.O. Box 102, Montville, NJ 07045). Send a lasting condolence at riewertsmemorialhome.com