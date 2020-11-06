Joan M. Simunovich
Leonia - Simunovich, Joan, M. nee:Dempsey, age 87, of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Leonia, passed peacefully on Tuesday October 27, 2020. Born in Jersey City, NJ she worked as a secretary in the offices of Loretta Weinberg.
Beloved wife of the Late Thomas Simunovich. Devoted mother of Kerri Cornella and Mary Jo Simunovich. Cherished grandmother of Anthony and Christopher Cornella. Dear sister of Mary McSpirit and her husband Jerry, Eileen Panarotto and her late husband Frank, Julia Holtje and her late husband Ned, and the late Robert Dempsey and his late wife Patricia.
The family will receive their friends on Sunday 2-6 pm at the Frank A. Patti and Kenneth Mikatarian Funeral Home 327 Main Street "opposite the Fort Lee Library". The funeral will leave Monday at 10:00 AM for the celebration of her funeral mass in St. John R. C. Church at 10:30 AM. For condolences, directions, or information (201) 944-0100 or www.frankpatti.com