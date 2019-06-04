|
Joan M. Snyder
Oradell - Joan M. Snyder, a longtime resident of Oradell, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019 at the age of 85. Joan was heavily involved in Oradell, worked as a crossing guard in town, and was an active member of the Senior Citizen Club.
Joan is survived by her beloved children, Elaine Snyder, Diane Olsen (Bryan), Michael Snyder, Laura Miko, Andrew Snyder, and Kathie Snyder. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan, Rachael, Nathan, Emily, and Valerie.
Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on Thursday, June 6th from 2-4PM and 7-9PM. A religious service will be held on Friday, June 7th at 11AM at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Atlantic Home Health and Hospice of Morris County, 465 South St Suite 100A, Morristown, NJ 07960, or to Start II, P.O Box 177, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407.