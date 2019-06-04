Services
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
(201) 261-0222
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
William G Basralian Funeral Service
559 Kinderkamack Rd
Oradell, NJ 07649
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan M. Snyder

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan M. Snyder Obituary
Joan M. Snyder

Oradell - Joan M. Snyder, a longtime resident of Oradell, passed away peacefully on June 1, 2019 at the age of 85. Joan was heavily involved in Oradell, worked as a crossing guard in town, and was an active member of the Senior Citizen Club.

Joan is survived by her beloved children, Elaine Snyder, Diane Olsen (Bryan), Michael Snyder, Laura Miko, Andrew Snyder, and Kathie Snyder. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan, Rachael, Nathan, Emily, and Valerie.

Family and friends will be welcomed at the William G. Basralian Funeral Home, 559 Kinderkamack Road in Oradell on Thursday, June 6th from 2-4PM and 7-9PM. A religious service will be held on Friday, June 7th at 11AM at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Atlantic Home Health and Hospice of Morris County, 465 South St Suite 100A, Morristown, NJ 07960, or to Start II, P.O Box 177, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now