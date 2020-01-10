|
Joan M. Toupin
Dumont - Joan M. Toupin (née Ross), 90, of Dumont, died peacefully on January 9, 2020. Beloved wife of Louis J. Toupin. Dear sister-in-law of Betty Ross. Also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brothers, Ferdinand, John, and George Ross.
Joan was born in New York City to Mary (née Higgins) and Ferdinand Ross. She was a long-time volunteer at St. Mary's Church, and enjoyed arts and crafts.
Funeral Mass Monday, January 13th, 9:30 AM, St. Mary's R.C. Church, Dumont. Cremation is private. Visiting Sunday, January 12th, 5-9 PM at the Frech-McKnight Funeral Home, 161 Washington Ave., Dumont.