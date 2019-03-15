|
Joan (Corsello) Manganielo
Fairfield - Joan (Corsello) Manganielo, 95, of Fairfield, passed away on March 14, 2019. Born in Newark, she lived in Clifton, Toms River and Woodland Park, before moving to Fairfield. Before retiring in 1986, Joan was a secretary for C.E. Lummus Co., Bloomfield, where she worked for 13 years.
Devoted wife of the late Raymond R., who passed away in 2008. Beloved mother of Richard and his wife Rhonda of Parsippany, and Michele Cryan and her husband Timothy of Woodland Park. Loving grandmother of Nicholas and his wife Toni, Stephanie and her husband Peter, and Matthew. Cherished great grandmother of Francesco, Luca, Dylan and Audrianna.
Funeral Monday 8:30 AM at the Shook Funeral Home, 639 Van Houten Ave., Clifton, and 10 AM at St. Thomas More RC Church, Fairfield. Interment, Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Upper Montclair. Visiting Sunday 2-6 PM at the funeral home. www.ShookFH.com