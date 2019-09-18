|
|
Joan Margaret (nee Walther) Gastelu
Carlstadt - Joan Margaret Gastelu, 85, passed away on September 15 at her home in Carlstadt, where she had lived for over 50 years. A graduate of Memorial High School in West New York, Joan loved to read books, drink tea, listen to the music of Queen, travel with the Carlstadt Senior Friendship Club and visit relatives in Larrabetzu, Spain. Most of all, Joan cherished spending time with her family.
"The thing that I wish is that all of you have the happiness in life that you have given me. Thanks to Dan for taking care of us," she wrote in a note before her passing.
Joan is survived by her husband Daniel, sons Daniel, Christopher and Gary, daughters-in-law Gail, Kim and Kendall, and grandchildren Alexander, Cosette, Alyssa, Hallie, Roman and Louis.
Visitation at the Kimak Funeral Home, 425 Broad Street, Carlstadt, on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 4-8 P. M. with a funeral service at 7 P. M. Cremation will be private.
Cremains will be interred in Berry Lawn Cemetery, Carlstadt, on Saturday, September 21, at 1 P. M.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the William E. Dermody Library, 420 Hackensack St., Carlstadt, NJ 07072.