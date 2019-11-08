|
|
Joan Margaret Hoyle
Old Tappan - Joan Margaret Hoyle, née Stafford, of Old Tappan, NJ passed away on November 5, 2019 surrounded by family at the age of 92. Born in 1927 to Walter and Pearl Stafford, she was raised in Montreal, Canada and was a graduate of McGill University. She moved to the United States after meeting her husband of 55 years, Bill, who predeceased her in 2010.
Joan was an avid lover of nature who enjoyed spending time outdoors tending her garden, boat rowing, swimming and cycling. She was also devoted to her crafts, meticulously producing handmade English smocking and unique knitted sweaters. After retiring from the Old Tappan Board of Education, she frequently knitted items for donation and for the neo-natal unit at the local hospital.
Joan is survived by children Bruce, Karen and Peter, grandchildren Christopher and Brittany and daughter-in-law Kessa. A private family gathering will be held in her memory.
Donations can be made to The Valley Hospital Foundation: https://www.valleyhospitalfoundation.org/give/ways-to-give Or Special Olympics New Jersey:
https://give.specialolympics.org/new-jersey