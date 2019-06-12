Services
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
(201) 768-4200
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Moritz Funeral Home
348 Closter Dock Rd.
Closter, NJ 07624
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception
Norwood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan Cerbasi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Marie Cerbasi

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Joan Marie Cerbasi Obituary
Joan Marie Cerbasi

Westwood - Joan Marie Cerbasi (nee Bardell) 79 years of Westwood. Formally of Norwood. Survived by loving husband George R. Sr. of 59 years. Cherished mother of Bernice (Michael), George Jr. (Marie), Michele (Kevin), Gary (Marily), and Daryl (JeanMarie). Loving grandmother (Gizma) of Thomas Jr., Trista, Brianna, Danielle, Lily, and Jessica. Great grandmother to Nicoletta. Dear sister of John Bardell Sr. and will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation Thursday 3-8 PM at Moritz Funeral Home Closter, NJ.

Mass Friday 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Norwood, NJ. Followed by Burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery Tenafly, NJ.

Donations may be made in Joan's name to St. Jude Children's Research

or .
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now