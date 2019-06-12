|
Joan Marie Cerbasi
Westwood - Joan Marie Cerbasi (nee Bardell) 79 years of Westwood. Formally of Norwood. Survived by loving husband George R. Sr. of 59 years. Cherished mother of Bernice (Michael), George Jr. (Marie), Michele (Kevin), Gary (Marily), and Daryl (JeanMarie). Loving grandmother (Gizma) of Thomas Jr., Trista, Brianna, Danielle, Lily, and Jessica. Great grandmother to Nicoletta. Dear sister of John Bardell Sr. and will be missed by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation Thursday 3-8 PM at Moritz Funeral Home Closter, NJ.
Mass Friday 10 AM at Immaculate Conception Norwood, NJ. Followed by Burial at Mount Carmel Cemetery Tenafly, NJ.
Donations may be made in Joan's name to St. Jude Children's Research
or .