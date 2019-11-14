|
|
Joan Marie (Ruocco) DeCrocker
Wanaque - DeCrocker, Joan M. (Ruocco) 82 of Wanaque passed away peaceful on November 5, 2019. Survived by her loving husband John DeCrocker and children, Lisa Westhaver (Jeremy) Ringwood, William Wilson (Donna) Montville, Monica Giordano (late David) Ringwood. Affectionately known as crazy Nauni by her grandchildren, Brandon, Alyssa, Leon, Cara, Nicholas, Jennifer, Michael and Jack. Stepmother to John and Jeffrey DeCrocker (Jerrilynn), NE., step-grandmother to 3. Born in Paterson, predeceased by her parents, Dr. William Ruocco and Julia (Gronek). Dear sister of Arlene Weise of MO., Juliet Tuttle of MO., and Melinda Sokolsky of CA. After residing in Wyckoff, she moved to Wanaque spending time as a homemaker and caring for her grandchildren who she adored. Joan loved her family, enjoyed reading, watching old black and white movies and visiting the Jersey shore. She delighted in making people laugh with her crazy antics and knew how to have a good time.The family will have a private celebration of her life in the spring. A fun loving person who was adored by all, she will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Arrangements by D'Agostino Funeral Home in Haskell.