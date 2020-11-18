Joan Marie (nee Rudnicki) Senkevich
Senkervich, Joan Marie (nee Rudnicki), 87, passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16th, 2020. Born in Fair Lawn, NJ, Joan was a 60-year resident of Township Of Washington, NJ.
Joan is the devoted mother of Janet, Karen and Edward Jr.; loving grandmother of Jennifer, Stephanie and Julia; cherished Babci of Jacob as well as being survived by many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased in 2011 by her husband Edward, her high school sweetheart as well as her daughter in-law Suzanne in June, 2020.
Joan was a founding parishioner of Our Lady Of Good Counsel R.C. Church and a 50 year member of the Township Contemporary Women's Club. She was employed by the Borough of Paramus for over 25 years and was very active in the Township Golden Seniors.
The family will receive guests at Becker Funeral Home, 219 Kinderkamack Rd., Westwood, NJ on Saturday, November 21st from 8:30AM-10AM. A Mass celebrating Joan's life and faith will be held at Our Lady Of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Township Of Washington, NJ at 10:30AM with entombment at George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus, NJ to follow. Memorial contributions can be made in Joan's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
